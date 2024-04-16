Peirce Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Peirce Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 246,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,000. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Peirce Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Peirce Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFGR. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,399,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,421 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 3,901.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 875,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,749,000 after acquiring an additional 853,760 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 81.7% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,666,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,352,000 after acquiring an additional 749,491 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,855,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,209,000 after purchasing an additional 611,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,762,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

DFGR traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.61. The stock had a trading volume of 58,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,970. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $26.42.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

