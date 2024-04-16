SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 221,127 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 80.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,127 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $18,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.23. 2,508,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,793,349. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.23. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

