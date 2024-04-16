JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 205.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

NASDAQ OCUL traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.86. 310,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.66. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.31. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $11.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 321.12% and a negative net margin of 138.15%. The company had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 18,338 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $90,773.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,317.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 18,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $90,773.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,317.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 930,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,999.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,591,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,607,335.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,366 shares of company stock worth $194,862 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,123 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 246,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 13,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

