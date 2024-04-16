Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 426.32% from the company’s current price.
Viracta Therapeutics Stock Performance
VIRX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.76. 81,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.93. Viracta Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70.
Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts anticipate that Viracta Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Viracta Therapeutics
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- DocuSign and The Case for 66% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.