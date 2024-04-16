Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,029 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,858 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $216,049,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 359.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,947,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,213,000 after buying an additional 14,823,508 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,277,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,439,000 after buying an additional 7,271,405 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2,536.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,936,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,483,000 after buying an additional 5,710,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,925,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,421,000 after buying an additional 3,438,552 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.00. 3,061,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,280,643. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.97.

In other news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

