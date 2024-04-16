SmarDex (SDEX) Price Hits $0.0183

SmarDex (SDEX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. SmarDex has a market cap of $132.48 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SmarDex has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. One SmarDex token can now be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SmarDex Token Profile

SmarDex’s genesis date was March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,229,356,842 tokens. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex. The official website for SmarDex is smardex.io.

SmarDex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,229,356,841.77239 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.01821375 USD and is down -4.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $2,215,228.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmarDex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmarDex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmarDex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

