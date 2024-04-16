Donaldson Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.59. The company had a trading volume of 148,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,099. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $49.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.