Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 77 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in KLA by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 6.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,159,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,449,135,000 after purchasing an additional 190,355 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,396,000 after purchasing an additional 268,104 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,598,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,249,000 after purchasing an additional 54,472 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
KLA Stock Performance
NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $676.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $729.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $681.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $589.12. The company has a market cap of $91.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.34.
KLA Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.42.
Insider Buying and Selling at KLA
In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
KLA Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
