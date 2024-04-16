Stratis (STRAX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $302,721.78

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. During the last week, Stratis has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and $302,721.78 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0834 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.16 or 0.04912436 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00054372 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00008236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00018963 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011381 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00012764 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

