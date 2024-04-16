Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $451,000 in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDB. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 937.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at MongoDB
In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,154,784 shares in the company, valued at $421,496,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,154,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,496,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,802 shares of company stock worth $36,356,911. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
MongoDB Stock Down 1.4 %
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (down from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson upgraded MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.74.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
