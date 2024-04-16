Investors Research Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Investors Research Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $20,256,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,032,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 324,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,108,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VCSH stock opened at $76.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
