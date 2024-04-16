Investors Research Corp Trims Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Investors Research Corp cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBIL. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 123.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $99.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.94. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.64 and a fifty-two week high of $100.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3959 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

