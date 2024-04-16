CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.46.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.17 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 698.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

