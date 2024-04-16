Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0603 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GLQ opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $6.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Clough Global Equity Fund news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $127,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 370,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,159.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLQ. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 151.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

