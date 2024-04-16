Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Keg Royalties Income Fund stock opened at C$14.51 on Tuesday. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$12.40 and a twelve month high of C$16.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$164.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.37.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
