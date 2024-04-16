Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) PT Raised to $45.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a report on Friday, March 15th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $38.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ichor has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $46.43. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 2.02.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $203.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Ichor will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $327,988.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,741.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $327,988.14. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,659 shares of company stock worth $3,652,848. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Ichor by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ichor by 2.3% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Ichor by 5.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ichor by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ichor by 5.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

