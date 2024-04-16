Geegoopuzzle (GGP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $924,561.82

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. During the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for about $2.01 or 0.00003197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a total market cap of $302.10 million and approximately $924,561.82 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00009901 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011028 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001318 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,933.48 or 0.99898650 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011638 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle is a token. It was first traded on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 2.05033145 USD and is up 6.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $980,015.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

