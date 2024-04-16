iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the March 15th total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,824,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 67,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

