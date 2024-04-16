M Winkworth PLC (WINK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on May 16th

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
M Winkworth Stock Performance
Shares of WINK stock opened at GBX 162.50 ($2.02) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of £20.98 million, a PE ratio of 1,250.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 165.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 155.55. M Winkworth has a one year low of GBX 110 ($1.37) and a one year high of GBX 180.18 ($2.24).
About M Winkworth
