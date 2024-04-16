M Winkworth PLC (WINK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on May 16th

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

M Winkworth Stock Performance

Shares of WINK stock opened at GBX 162.50 ($2.02) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of £20.98 million, a PE ratio of 1,250.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 165.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 155.55. M Winkworth has a one year low of GBX 110 ($1.37) and a one year high of GBX 180.18 ($2.24).

About M Winkworth

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

