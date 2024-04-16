Q1 2026 Earnings Forecast for Cimpress plc Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cimpress in a research note issued on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Cimpress’ current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ Q3 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $921.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.13 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Cimpress from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMPR

Cimpress Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $91.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.59. Cimpress has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $100.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cimpress

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cimpress by 239.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Cimpress during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 6,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $626,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cimpress news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 6,959 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $626,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,841 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,348 over the last three months. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cimpress

(Get Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.