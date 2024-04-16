Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Increased by Analyst

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Evolution Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 15th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Evolution Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance

EPM opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11. The firm has a market cap of $197.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $21.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.67 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolution Petroleum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 178.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,791,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after buying an additional 1,788,454 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,342,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,904,000 after buying an additional 217,029 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,764,197 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after buying an additional 103,900 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,666,452 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,651,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after buying an additional 104,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.