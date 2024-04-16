Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note issued on Monday, April 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the company will earn $2.89 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.97. The consensus estimate for Shift4 Payments’ current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.85 million.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.52.

FOUR stock opened at $61.90 on Tuesday. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $92.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.92 and a 200 day moving average of $67.36.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $1,202,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,546,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,576,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,936,000 after acquiring an additional 301,452 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,406,000 after acquiring an additional 179,965 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,945,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,936,000 after acquiring an additional 601,749 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,570,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,065,000 after acquiring an additional 616,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,083,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,852,000 after acquiring an additional 57,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

