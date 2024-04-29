Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Boosted by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 22,615 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,017,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,538,052. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.11 and a 200 day moving average of $155.22. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $169.80. The company has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

