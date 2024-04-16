Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.33.

SPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $576,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $772,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,687,000 after acquiring an additional 205,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPR opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.96. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $36.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.77.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.46) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

