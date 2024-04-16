Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives $81.37 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

MDLZ opened at $65.87 on Tuesday. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.21 and a 200-day moving average of $70.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,229 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,928 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,562,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,765,000 after purchasing an additional 463,738 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

