Brokerages Set Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Target Price at $34.38

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Insider Activity at Vir Biotechnology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Vir Biotechnology news, CFO Sung Lee sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $59,419.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,865.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Vir Biotechnology news, CFO Sung Lee sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $59,419.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,865.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 17,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $206,461.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,321.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 152,831 shares of company stock worth $1,525,844 in the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1,975.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 197,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 412,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 228,634 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 103,246 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 582.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 162,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 138,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,098,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

VIR stock opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. Vir Biotechnology has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $27.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.65.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.28. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 713.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.92%. The business had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

Featured Articles

