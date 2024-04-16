Brokerages Set M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Price Target at $52.13

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDC. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE MDC opened at $62.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.54. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $36.47 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.67 and a 200-day moving average of $53.23.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $388,678.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,534 shares in the company, valued at $848,446.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth $992,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 898,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,662,000 after purchasing an additional 168,214 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in M.D.C. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 117,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,803,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

