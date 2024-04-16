Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Shares of NYSE FENG opened at $1.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47. Phoenix New Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter.
Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.
