Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FENG opened at $1.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47. Phoenix New Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. 6.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.