Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Short Interest Update

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the March 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Up 2.4 %

OTCMKTS KWHIY traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $12.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,035. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $13.85.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.15). Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

