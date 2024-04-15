Capital Analysts LLC Has $8.23 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,504 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $8,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Argus cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.40. 3,352,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,669,655. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

