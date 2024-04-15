Capital Analysts LLC Sells 3,701 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TNF LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 43,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,012,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $1.50 on Monday, hitting $82.37. 3,196,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,724,344. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.25. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.10 and a 52 week high of $85.56. The company has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

