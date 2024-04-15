Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 219 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,953 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $909,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Adobe by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $3.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $470.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,338,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,393. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $210.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $331.89 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $541.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $568.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,063 shares of company stock worth $1,853,025. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

