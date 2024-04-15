3,140 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Bought by Private Client Services LLC

Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,140 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 160.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 1.2 %

EMCOR Group stock traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $347.27. 317,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.10. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.14 and a 52-week high of $369.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $309.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.61.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EME shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

