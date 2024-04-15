Canton Hathaway LLC Raises Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 2,626.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $45.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,299. The company has a market capitalization of $913.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.87 and a beta of 0.72. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.75.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.31 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $798,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,791,788.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $720,288.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,641,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,440,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $798,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600,195 shares in the company, valued at $143,791,788.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Simulations Plus from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

