Wambolt & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMI. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Global Investors LLP raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 18,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

NYSE:VMI traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $259.88. 191,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,496. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.63 and a one year high of $303.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.32.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.08. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $977.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

