Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,764 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $206.63. 3,524,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,818,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.63. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.02 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.84.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

