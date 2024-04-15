Canton Hathaway LLC Reduces Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Canton Hathaway LLC reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 129,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Cedrus LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.44. 151,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,763. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.32 and a 12-month high of $70.01.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.