37,186 Shares in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Acquired by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Beam Global by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Beam Global by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Beam Global by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Beam Global by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Beam Global by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. 26.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Beam Global Price Performance

NASDAQ BEEM traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.26. 126,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,553. The firm has a market cap of $74.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.53. Beam Global has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $13.66.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, and outdoor media advertising. The company's product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.