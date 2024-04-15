Oak Family Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG)

Oak Family Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA FIVG traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $37.00. 26,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,551. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.85 million, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.15.

About Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

