Keel Point LLC Purchases 1,693 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Keel Point LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.8% of Keel Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 34,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded up $3.73 on Monday, reaching $220.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,300,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,760,230. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.37. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $225.09. The firm has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a PE ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 0.13.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

