Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,499 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050 in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on APH. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amphenol from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:APH traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $119.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.12 and its 200-day moving average is $97.77.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

