Short Interest in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Expands By 28.3%

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 762,900 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the March 15th total of 594,800 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 239,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $481,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,267.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kelly Services news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $481,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,267.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $317,520.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,152.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kelly Services

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kelly Services by 131.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Kelly Services by 7,115.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Kelly Services by 43.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Price Performance

NASDAQ KELYA traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $23.09. 48,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,907. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.85 million, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $25.27.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.