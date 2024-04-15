CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stake Raised by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 11,939.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,177 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for about 1.6% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,727,000 after buying an additional 690,267 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 10.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $897,624,000 after buying an additional 2,748,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CSX by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,471,000 after acquiring an additional 739,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.28.

CSX stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.08. 7,263,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,617,436. The stock has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.26.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

