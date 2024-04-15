IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Short Interest Down 9.7% in March

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the March 15th total of 3,200,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 997,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

IQV stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $232.90. The company had a trading volume of 46,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $261.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.87.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after buying an additional 1,960,914 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,754,000 after buying an additional 952,850 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,096,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,078,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,877,071,000 after acquiring an additional 704,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

