Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,074 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Dakota Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $29,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

OEF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $243.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,705. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $185.37 and a 52-week high of $248.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.43.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

