Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,330 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,275,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $410,211,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,313,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,576,000 after acquiring an additional 310,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at $46,826,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HST. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HST stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $20.02. The stock had a trading volume of 382,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,936,918. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average of $18.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

