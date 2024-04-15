Dakota Wealth Management Sells 80,430 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,430 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management owned about 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $13,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 941.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,262,000 after acquiring an additional 480,584 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 311,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000.

Shares of SPTS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.71. 180,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,115. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $29.35.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

