Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 180 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,244 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $234.94. The company had a trading volume of 195,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,753. The company has a market capitalization of $143.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $190.37 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.18.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Union Pacific from $231.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.48.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

