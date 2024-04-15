iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Acquired by Drake & Associates LLC

Drake & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. iShares Global 100 ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Drake & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Drake & Associates LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $12,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 29,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,341 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IOO stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.65. 69,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,039. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.18 and its 200 day moving average is $81.13. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $89.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

