Cullen Investment Group LTD. Purchases New Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $233.51. 459,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,872. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $155.31 and a 1-year high of $264.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.58.

View Our Latest Report on NXPI

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.